DANNEBROG - Lola Mae (Throop) Christensen was born to Ben and Gladys Throop on March 4, 1937, on her mother's 32nd birthday. She died peacefully at her home in rural Dannebrog on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 15, 2021.