DANNEBROG - Lola Mae (Throop) Christensen was born to Ben and Gladys Throop on March 4, 1937, on her mother's 32nd birthday. She died peacefully at her home in rural Dannebrog on June 13, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog, followed by a time for fellowship. Masks are not required.

A private burial will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus, prior to the service. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Tabitha Hospice or the family's choice. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Lola attended Howard County Public Schools, graduating from Dannebrog High School in 1955. She attended Kearney State College from 1955 to 1958, achieving certification as a K–8 teacher. She began her teaching career at District #47 in Howard County and then taught at Overton Public Schools.

She married Bryan Christensen on Aug. 10, 1958, at Our Saviour's Lutheran in Dannebrog. After living in Overton, they moved to Boelus and then Grand Island, and settled on the farm near Dannebrog in 1970.

Lola stayed at home on the farm with her children until they were through school, and then began waitressing and cooking part-time. She worked alongside Harriet Nielsen at Harriet's Danish in Dannebrog for more than 20 years. She loved cooking either for - or with - her grandchildren. Lola was determined to instill in them a love for Danish food either through eating it, cooking it or both.

Bryan and Lola had three children: Jeff (Holly) of rural Dannebrog, Joel (Becky) of Fruitland, Iowa, and Julie (Roger) Norton of Lincoln. She was the "cool grandma" to Joshua (Supra) of Louisville, Ky., Jacob of Potter, Meagan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Heather (Andy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Heidi (Coy) of Solon, Iowa, Shelby (Nick) of Lincoln, and Elizabeth (Andrew) of Adel, Iowa. She had three great-grandchildren, with another on the way. Additional surviving family includes sisters-in-law, Janet Fenton and Dorothy Throop. both of Grand Island.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; husband, Bryan; brother, Vern Throop; and brother-in-law, Bill Fenton.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.