Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lola Mae Christensen
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
DANNEBROG - Lola Mae (Throop) Christensen was born to Ben and Gladys Throop on March 4, 1937, on her mother's 32nd birthday. She died peacefully at her home in rural Dannebrog on June 13, 2021.
Memorial services will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog, followed by a time for fellowship. Masks are not required.
A private burial will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus, prior to the service. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Tabitha Hospice or the family's choice. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Lola attended Howard County Public Schools, graduating from Dannebrog High School in 1955. She attended Kearney State College from 1955 to 1958, achieving certification as a K–8 teacher. She began her teaching career at District #47 in Howard County and then taught at Overton Public Schools.
She married Bryan Christensen on Aug. 10, 1958, at Our Saviour's Lutheran in Dannebrog. After living in Overton, they moved to Boelus and then Grand Island, and settled on the farm near Dannebrog in 1970.
Lola stayed at home on the farm with her children until they were through school, and then began waitressing and cooking part-time. She worked alongside Harriet Nielsen at Harriet's Danish in Dannebrog for more than 20 years. She loved cooking either for - or with - her grandchildren. Lola was determined to instill in them a love for Danish food either through eating it, cooking it or both.
Bryan and Lola had three children: Jeff (Holly) of rural Dannebrog, Joel (Becky) of Fruitland, Iowa, and Julie (Roger) Norton of Lincoln. She was the "cool grandma" to Joshua (Supra) of Louisville, Ky., Jacob of Potter, Meagan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Heather (Andy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Heidi (Coy) of Solon, Iowa, Shelby (Nick) of Lincoln, and Elizabeth (Andrew) of Adel, Iowa. She had three great-grandchildren, with another on the way. Additional surviving family includes sisters-in-law, Janet Fenton and Dorothy Throop. both of Grand Island.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; husband, Bryan; brother, Vern Throop; and brother-in-law, Bill Fenton.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Josh and Supra
June 18, 2021
Sorry Josh for the loss of your grandma, are prayers are with you Love Great Aunt Denise and Great Uncle Ron
Ron and Denise Cyboron
June 16, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Christensen family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Jon
Jonathan Sazama
June 16, 2021
Lola- You were always such a fun person, and I will miss you dearly. I can still taste your Abelskiivers & Swedish Meatballs! My sympathy goes out to the family. Love always- Karen
Karen Frandsen
Family
June 15, 2021
May Lola's love for the evening sunset give you peace. She was such a wonderful person and will be missed by so many. Prayers and comfort to you all.
Lois Stade-Faz
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results