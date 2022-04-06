AURORA - Lola "LaVonne" Flohr, 85, of Aurora, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora.
Lavonne's wish was to be cremated. Graveside services will be at the Aurora Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. You are encouraged to sign LaVonne's guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
LaVonne was born May 2, 1936, at Grand Island. She was the daughter of Joseph and Ariel (Roach) Zemak.
LaVonne grew up Thomaston, Conn., moving to Grand Island with her family at the age of 10. She began working for the telephone company at the age of 14.
She married Jack Flohr on Feb. 26, 1955, in Kronborg. They lived in Marquette where LaVonne sold Avon for 27 years. She later sold Pampered Chief for several years and worked at Cabela's retiring in 2001. With the events of 9/11, LaVonne again used her telephone operating skills answering the phone lines for the Crisis Center. Her husband Jack died in November 2003.
LaVonne enjoyed company and cooking for family and friends, knitting and needlepoint.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora, a past member of Daughters of the Union Solders, and the Red Hat's Ladies, Everyday Homemaker and the Hamilton County Extension Club.
LaVonne is survived by her son, JayDee (Rita) Flohr of Grand Island. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Chris (Jill) Flohr, Caitlin (Nick) Wise, and great-grandchildren, Pennilyn and Josh Flohr.
LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents and husband Jack.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 6, 2022.