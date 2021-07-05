HASTINGS - Lola M. Gartner, 86, of Hastings passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Kensington in Hastings.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation, and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church and the Alzheimer's Association
.
Lola was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Marysville, Kan., to Loyd and Arta (Cromer) Marks. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1952. Lola married Elmer F. Gartner on June 1, 1952, at the Presbyterian Church in Edgar and to this union six children were born.
Lola was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years and enjoyed traveling, camping and watching Husker football games.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Charlotte D. and Mike Waters of Hansen, Michael L. and Jo Gartner of Aurora, Eugene D. and Brenda Gartner of Hastings, Mark A. and Lori Gartner of Wood River, Todd N. and Karmen Gartner of Pine Bluff, Ark., and Sharlene D. and Jeff LaBrie of Grand Island; 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Don Gartner of Hansen; a sister-in-law, Fannie Hill of Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Carolyn Jean (Marks) Boettcher; and a daughter-in-law, Sonja Gartner.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 5, 2021.