LINCOLN - Lora Leigh Bonsall was born Sept. 29, 1969, at Burwell to Dennis and DeeDii (Edythe Chaffin) Bonsall of Burwell. She was raised on the family ranch north of Burwell.

She died at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln on Oct. 1, 2021, after a short illness not related to COVID-19.

When Lora was 4 years old when she contracted Reyes syndrome which left her with a lifetime of neurological disabilities and seizures. Lora attended grade school at Rosehill Rural District No. 25 before making her home at Mosaic (Bethphage) in Axtell. During her lifetime she lived at Mosaic in Holdrege; Region 5 in York; Mentor in Lincoln and, finally, Extended Families of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Lora liked and was in involved in many church activities. She knew Jesus as her personal friend and Savior. She competed in Special Olympics as an athlete in the running, swimming and bowling events. She won many gold medals. She lit the Olympic Flame at one of Nebraska's Special Olympics opening ceremonies.

But more than that she loved rodeos and her "bestest" horse friend, Toy Sox. She was in utter delight when she could help her Uncle Bob warm up the horses at a rodeo. She was quite a flower gardener. She participated in 4-H. She was always there to help those less fortunate than herself but that does not say she could lose her temper.

Family was everything to her. Those left to remember her are mom, DeeDii Bonsall of Aurora; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Byron Bonsall of San Francisco, California, and Brady and Sherri Bonsall of Kearney; nephew and nieces Nathan Bonsall of Chicago, Illinois, Grace, Emma, Haley\ and Sara Bonsall, all of Kearney; uncles and aunts, Bob and Fran Bonsall of DeBerry, Texas, Gaines and Ellen Bonsall of Fremont, Sandie and Muriel Bonsall of Fowler, Kansas, and Bub and Pam Chaffin, and Don and Marylou Cain of Burwell; her stepmom, Renaye Bonsall of Burwell; cousins and distant relatives; and care providers, Lonny and Joni Hall of Lincoln.

Those that have welcomed her to her new Heavenly home are her Dad, Dennis Bonsall, Aunt Jeanne (Chaffin) Cain, Cousin Brenda Chaffin, Grandparents Henry and Luella Bonsall, Leland and Marie Chaffin. Lora has now joined this group to greet future family members and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastors Serene Samuel and Bob Gannon will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska's Big Rodeo.

