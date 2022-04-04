CRETE - Lorene Marie (Fahrenkrug-Prester) Conner, of Crete, 86, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Crete.
Memorial and Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Plymouth Congregational Church 906 Ivy Ave., in Crete. Burial will at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor, Iowa, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to her family for Bibles for Venezuela project and El Salvador missionary work. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com
, or Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West O St., Lincoln.
Lorene was born March 19, 1936, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harry and Bessie (McLaughlin) Fahrenkrug. Lorene was raised on the family farm near Treynor, where she also attended elementary and high school. She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Congregational Church of Treynor, and later united there in marriage to L.W. "Ike" Prester in 1958. Their union gave birth to their only child, Steven, in 1961.
The family moved to Nebraska in 1970, first settling in Dorchester, with Lorene eventually settling in Crete, where she was a member at Plymouth Congregational Church (UCC) for 50 years. Lorene was a nursing aid for Crete Municipal Hospital for several years, then cooked for the Crete Country Club for four years, finally working 20 years as a dispatcher for Crete Police Department until her retirement in 2003. Lorene married Robert Conner in 2003. After his death she remained in her Crete home until her death.
During her five decades in the Crete community, Lorene actively participated in community theater, Red Hats Society, Meals on Wheels, and the formational years of the Women's Shelter program. Lorene especially loved singing, cooking, flower gardening, fishing, sailing, politics, and Husker football. Lorene left us unexpectedly, thereby leaving the Huskers with one less armchair sideline coach.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Debra Prester; her stepchildren and their spouses, Sid and Cheryl Conner, Randy Conner, and Connie Haeffner; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mardene Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and a stepson, Brad Conner.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 4, 2022.