Lorraine Elizabeth Bacon, 96, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Steven Mitchell will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Lorraine was born on June 14, 1925, in Grand Island to Henry and Elizabeth (Benner) Stroh. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1943. She was a lifetime member of United Congregational Church.
On March 24, 1946, she married Howard W. Bacon Jr. and they made their home in Grand Island.
Lorraine worked for Barr Junior High, the Grand Island Air Base and various other places, including Skagway for 18 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janet (Michael) Mueller; son, Davis Bacon; son-in-law, Dennis Tjaden; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; daughter, Judy Tjaden; a sister; two brothers; and an infant daughter.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.