Lorraine Elizabeth Bacon
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Lorraine Elizabeth Bacon, 96, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Steven Mitchell will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Lorraine was born on June 14, 1925, in Grand Island to Henry and Elizabeth (Benner) Stroh. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1943. She was a lifetime member of United Congregational Church.
On March 24, 1946, she married Howard W. Bacon Jr. and they made their home in Grand Island.
Lorraine worked for Barr Junior High, the Grand Island Air Base and various other places, including Skagway for 18 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janet (Michael) Mueller; son, Davis Bacon; son-in-law, Dennis Tjaden; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; daughter, Judy Tjaden; a sister; two brothers; and an infant daughter.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Westlawn Memorial Park
3826 West Stolley Park Road, Grand, NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. I worked with her at Skagway as a teenager year ago and then we also knew her as we both worked with Howard and as friends of Judy and Dennis. Lorraine was such a sweet lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike & Deb Cleary
Friend
September 8, 2021
The Meierjurgen Family
September 8, 2021
