Louis P. Klintworth
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
MARQUETTE - Louis P. Klintworth, 89, of Marquette passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
A graveside service with military honors is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Westlawn Memorial Park. Dan Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Louis was born Feb. 22, 1931, at the family home located on the Hall and Merrick county lines. He was the son of Nickolas and Anna (Nielsen) Klintworth. Louis grew up in the Grand Island area and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1948. He entered the United States Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War. After the war he started farming in the Grand Island area.
On Dec. 13, 1976, Louis was united in marriage to Deanna (Dahlke) Saeger. Louis made his living as a farmer/rancher growing and raising corn, milo and cattle in the Wolbach area. In 1997, he retired and moved to Marquette. He was a proud member of the American Legion as well as the Platt Deutsche. In his spare time, Louis enjoyed woodworking, making items that ranged from clocks to cabinets and everything in between.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deanna; a stepson, Ed Saeger; a brother, Gordon Klintworth; sister-in-law, Joyce Klintworth; and multiple extended family.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Paul Klintworth.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn Memorial Park
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
