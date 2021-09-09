Dr. Louis B. Walk, 91, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Abundant Life Christian Center. Pastor Steve Warriner will officiate. The family will be receiving friends an hour before service time.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Indianola, Iowa, with full military honors. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 9, 2021.