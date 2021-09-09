Menu
Dr. Louis B. Walk
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Dr. Louis B. Walk, 91, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Abundant Life Christian Center. Pastor Steve Warriner will officiate. The family will be receiving friends an hour before service time.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Indianola, Iowa, with full military honors. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Abundant Life Christian Center
NE
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Abundant Life Christian Center
NE
Sep
14
Burial
2:00p.m.
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Indianola, IA
We love you guys! Praying peace over your hearts and minds! Jesus Mercy´s are new each day! Be Blessed for The King is Coming soon!
Ryan and Krista Brons
Family
September 11, 2021
Dr. Kathy I just saw this. I am so sad for you and his sons. But thrilled for Dr. Louis. He is now walking on Streets of Gold.
Bonita Tech
Family
September 10, 2021
Kathy, we are so sorry for your loss. Lou was such an independent soul who really just kept going no matter what. He had a good heart and cared for others. He was such a good neighbor to have next door to us (as are you). We are going to be out of town this week and will miss the service. Please know that our hearts are with you as you grieve the tremendous loss of your love and life, Lou.
Janie and Jerry Watson
Friend
September 10, 2021
