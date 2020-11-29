CLARKS - Lyanne Marie "Anne" Peterson, 85, of Clarks died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.
The family has chosen to have a private service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.
Lyanne Marie was born on March 9, 1935, to Leonard and Marguerite (England) Selko in Hastings. Anne grew up in Harvard before moving to Clarks, where she would graduate from Clarks High School with the class of 1953. On April 20, 1956, Anne married Waldo Lee Peterson in Clarks at the United Methodist Church. They would make their home in the Clarks area. Anne was able to remain in her own home until her passing.
Anne was a member of the United Methodist Church in Clarks. She was a devout family person. Her greatest love and spare time was spent with family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Peggy (Don) Walford of Osceola and Jody (Bill) Ziemba of Clarks; son, Ty Peterson of Clarks; her grandchildren, Walter (Shanna) Church, Cora and Waylon of Meeker, Colo., Michelle (Andy) Rice, Jacie and Bobby of St. Libory, Amber (Jeff) Skrdla, Austin, Alex, Sadie, and Mollie of Stuart, Adam Ziemba, Landon, Lainie, Londyn and Landry of Clarks, Audrey (Ben) Bakewell, Brynn, Blair and Barret of Fullerton; stepgrandchildren, Talia (Kyle) Janzen, Finley, Collins and Hayes of Omaha, Tegan (Kevin) Cattani, Olivia and Wren of Dubuque, Iowa, and Teran (Anne) Walford of Lincoln; her brothers, Neil (Margenne) Selko of Central City and Max (Minh) Selko of Florida; and her brother-in-law; Fredrick (Susie) Peterson of Carmichael, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Waldo Peterson; son, Tony Peterson; and son-in-law, Bob Church.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 29, 2020.