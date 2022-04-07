KEARNEY - Lyle D. Beck, 74, of Kearney, died on April 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Wood River United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at the church. Burial of ashes with military rites will be at 1 p.m., Monday, April 11 at the Wood River Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1948, in Kearney to Harvey and Edna (Boehm) Beck. He grew up in Wood River and received his education at Wood River Public Schools. He entered the U.S. Navy on February 16, 1968, and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 30, 1970.
He was united in marriage to Judy (Bilslend) Fuelling on Dec. 19, 1997, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where Lyle worked for Sunrise Express and Scarborough Trucking. The couple also lived in Shelton and Kearney.
He was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 314. He enjoyed Husker football, woodworking and stamp and coin collecting.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Beck; daughter, Kelley (Fuelling) Hoover; grandchildren, Andre (Amber) Grimes, Esamae, Amiah and Milihana Hoover; great-grandchildren, Lliam and Rowena Grimes; in-laws, Stanley (Donna) Bilslend, Janet Berry, William (Sherri) Bilslend, and Jerome (Dotty) Bilslend; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ron and Ervin Beck and brother-in-law, Elmer Bilslend.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 7, 2022.