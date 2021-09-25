Menu
Lyle Ervin Knott
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Lyle Ervin Knott, 99, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with funeral honors rendered by United States Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
NE
Sep
30
Burial
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
We extend our love and condolences to all those who are left behind to grieve the passing of Lyle Knott. Family, friends and community members will have many memories to cherish, stories to share, and we hope there will be plenty of support and kindness offered to each other in this difficult time. We wish we could be there in person to offer hugs!
Kirsten and Jay
September 29, 2021
I remember going to Knott´s Auctions when I was a kid. My mom owned a used furniture store and would buy from furniture from his auctions for her store. Mr. Knott´s was always kind to my mom, he probably didn´t care much for me running around the auction as a kid. Lol RIP Mr. Knott´s
Chris Williams
September 29, 2021
My sympathy to the family.
Barbara Scarborough Schmidt
Other
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lyle. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Kaye Usrey
Other
September 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to Ron and family.
Roger Fisher
September 25, 2021
