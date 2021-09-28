Lyle Ervin Knott, 99, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with funeral honors rendered by the United States Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Lyle was born April 16, 1922, in Kearney, the son of Ervin and Annie (Bennett) Knott. He attended school until the ninth grade in Dannebrog, later getting his GED. On Dec. 6, 1947, he entered the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 84th Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop during World War II. He was part of campaigns in Germany and Central Europe, receiving a Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Badly injured while fighting, he proudly took home the large fragment of the shell they removed from his arm and was honorably discharged Oct. 6, 1945.
On Aug. 26, 1947, he was united in marriage to Arlene M. Hurt. The couple just celebrated 74 years together as man and wife.
He was self-employed, incorporating in 1953 as Knott's Inc., holding weekly consignment auctions. He also conducted household estate auctions, commercial auctions and farm auctions. A store was opened to sell surplus items to local customers. His two sons grew up in the business as it grew and thrived. At the age of 74, Lyle decided to retire from the auction business and the store closed its doors for the last time.
However, Lyle was not ready to retire just yet. He and Arlene became active in the Purple Heart Organization, helped with bingo at the Grand Island Veterans Home and participated in fund raisers for veterans' needs. They were among the first group from Grand Island to take a Hero Flight to Washington, D.C. He was also a charter member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, the Elks, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, the United Veterans Club and the Grand Island Saddle Club.
A determined survivor, Lyle's life was a story worth telling, from childhood events, through World War II, happily married and living to the wonderful age of 99.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; sons, Ron (Solveig) Knott and Randy (Teri) Knott, both of Grand Island; grandchildren, William (Gary) Yeung, Angela (Joe) Gollas, Tim (Shawna) Knott and Jeremy (Alicia) Knott; great-grandchildren, Adison and Emma Gollas, Halie and Austin Knott and Delia Knott; and generations of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brother, Gaylord (Judy) Mickelsen; sister, Alice Mickelsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Eric Lyle Knott; siblings, Lillian Thompson, Clarence Jr., Doris Butler, Arlene (Alvin) Wagner and Howard Mickelsen.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.