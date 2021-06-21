Dear Mr. and Mrs. Brabander, It was my great privilege to have known Lynda. She was a fighter, a survivor, and she never lost that quick-witted sense of humor. She was kind, articulate and intelligent, and the world was a better place with her in it. She will be remembered. I am so sorry for your loss and wish you peace as you move forward from this place of hurt toward acceptance and understanding. Lynda would want that.

Gerry Merck Other August 2, 2021