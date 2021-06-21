LINCOLN - After battling four kinds of cancer over 32 years, Lynda Rae Brabander of Lincoln made a stop on the Rainbow Bridge to retrieve her cat, Kayla, before entering Heaven on June 19, 2021. She died at her parents' home in Grand Island with her family around her.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Capital City Humane Society or the Nebraska Children's Home Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Lynda was born on Feb. 2, 1978. She was the daughter of Barry and Barbara Brabander and sister of Daryl.
She attended 1-R School in rural Grand Island, and graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School with the Class of 1996. She went on to earn her cosmetology and barber degrees from the College of Hair Design in Lincoln, and worked for many years in the trade she loved. Later she earned a business management degree from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. She loved sharing her life experiences with the younger students.
Lynda was an avid reader and a great fan of Harry Potter. She idolized her brother and adored her nieces. Animals were always a big part of her life.
She is survived by her parents, Barry and Barbara Brabander of Grand Island; brother, Daryl (Dilek) Brabander; nieces, Erin and Alayna of Papillion; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Lorraine Brabander and Malcolm and Luella McMillan.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 21, 2021.