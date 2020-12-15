Menu
Lynn Marie Meyer
LINCOLN - Lynn Marie Meyer, 70, of Lincoln, previously of Doniphan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Arrangements are pending for a late spring/early summer memorial service at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin. Friends and family will be notified of a date and time via the local newspaper.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Parkinson's Nebraska, 16811 Burdette St., Suite One, Omaha, NE 68116 or visit https://parkinsonsnebraska.org/donate to make a gift in loving memory of Lynn Meyer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron, I am so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. I have so many fond memories of her. We sure had some good laughs sunbathing at the pool. I pray for peace to you, your kids and all the family. Sincerely, Jane
Jane Willford Snodgrass
December 21, 2020
Ron and family, I will always fondly remember working with Lynn at the Community College. She was smart, funny, and lovely candid. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace. Sending prayers up for each of you that you experience God's presence and comfort.
Julie Jensen
December 16, 2020
