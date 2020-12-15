LINCOLN - Lynn Marie Meyer, 70, of Lincoln, previously of Doniphan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Arrangements are pending for a late spring/early summer memorial service at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin. Friends and family will be notified of a date and time via the local newspaper.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Parkinson's Nebraska, 16811 Burdette St., Suite One, Omaha, NE 68116 or visit https://parkinsonsnebraska.org/donate
to make a gift in loving memory of Lynn Meyer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.