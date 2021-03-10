AURORA - Marcella Obermeier, 93, of Aurora, formerly of Giltner, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m.. Friday at the Giltner United Methodist Church. The Rev. Buck Linton Hendrich will officiate. Interment will be in the Giltner Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Giltner United Methodist Church, 418 N. Derby Ave. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Marcella Mae Obermeier, the daughter of Gilbert and Beulah (Livingston) Howard, was born at Newtown, Mo., on Oct. 29, 1927, and passed away in Aurora on March 8, 2021, at the age of 93.
Marcella was raised in Kirksville, Mo., and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1945.
Marcella was united in marriage to Donald Obermeier on Jan. 16, 1947, in Kirksville. Following their marriage, they moved to Giltner, where they farmed and raised their three children: Rodney, Jack and Susan. Don passed away on April 5, 2018.
Marcella was a member of the Giltner United Methodist Church. She baked a lot of birthday and wedding cakes, crocheted for many people, enjoyed sewing and growing a large vegetable garden every year.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her three children, Rodney (Suzanne) Obermeier of Topeka, Kan., Jack (Karla) Obermeier of Grand Island and Susan Obermeier of Giltner; three grandchildren, Troy Obermeier of Topeka, Kan., Heide (Steve) McCracken of Topeka, Kan., and Tanner Obermeier of Lincoln; and a great-grandson, Lane Hughes of Topeka, Kan. She is also survived by three sisters, Betty Hammond, Claudia (Jerry) Davis of Grinnell, Iowa, and Elizabeth Piper of Kirksville, Mo.; a brother, Larry (Darlyne) Howard of Newton, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister and brothers-in-law.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.