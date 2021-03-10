Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcella Obermeier
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
1404 L Street
Aurora, NE
AURORA - Marcella Obermeier, 93, of Aurora, formerly of Giltner, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m.. Friday at the Giltner United Methodist Church. The Rev. Buck Linton Hendrich will officiate. Interment will be in the Giltner Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Giltner United Methodist Church, 418 N. Derby Ave. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Marcella Mae Obermeier, the daughter of Gilbert and Beulah (Livingston) Howard, was born at Newtown, Mo., on Oct. 29, 1927, and passed away in Aurora on March 8, 2021, at the age of 93.
Marcella was raised in Kirksville, Mo., and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1945.
Marcella was united in marriage to Donald Obermeier on Jan. 16, 1947, in Kirksville. Following their marriage, they moved to Giltner, where they farmed and raised their three children: Rodney, Jack and Susan. Don passed away on April 5, 2018.
Marcella was a member of the Giltner United Methodist Church. She baked a lot of birthday and wedding cakes, crocheted for many people, enjoyed sewing and growing a large vegetable garden every year.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her three children, Rodney (Suzanne) Obermeier of Topeka, Kan., Jack (Karla) Obermeier of Grand Island and Susan Obermeier of Giltner; three grandchildren, Troy Obermeier of Topeka, Kan., Heide (Steve) McCracken of Topeka, Kan., and Tanner Obermeier of Lincoln; and a great-grandson, Lane Hughes of Topeka, Kan. She is also survived by three sisters, Betty Hammond, Claudia (Jerry) Davis of Grinnell, Iowa, and Elizabeth Piper of Kirksville, Mo.; a brother, Larry (Darlyne) Howard of Newton, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister and brothers-in-law.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Giltner United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Giltner United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Higby-McQuiston Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Your mother was so very kind to all, God be with you.
Jane Hohnstein Hutfles
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results