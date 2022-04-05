Menu
Mardell Harold "Marty" Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
214 Commercial St
Stromsburg, NE
STROMSBURG - Mardell "Marty" Harold Johnson, 80, of Stromsburg, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating.
Visitation will start one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannine of Stromsburg; his children and their spouses, Michelle Gobel of Lincoln, Craig and Sarah Johnson of Osceola and Ryan and Melinda Johnson of Stromsburg; his grandchildren, Chase and Alexa Gobel of Lincoln and Megan and Jadyn Johnson of Kearney; a sister, Mary Cotter of Osburn, Idaho; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 5, 2022.
