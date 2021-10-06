CLARKS - Margaret "Maggie" Sue Larchick, 52, of Clarks, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Bryan LGH - West in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks. The Rev. David Fulton will be presiding. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Clarks.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. A rosary will be recited at 7, following the visitation at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks or Race For GRACE - Cancer Research.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Maggie was born June 16, 1969, in Superior to Dean and Sandra (Fuller) Rowley. She grew up in Hardy and graduated from Superior High School in 1987. She was a cosmetologist (along with many other talents). She was united in marriage to Brian Larchick on Aug. 18, 1990, in Loup City. The couple enjoyed dancing and recent travels to South Dakota. They had three sons and Maggie was a godmother to many other amazing children. Maggie was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and JDI (Job's Daughters International). Her hobbies included photography and crocheting, and she loved jewelry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Brian Larchick of Clarks; sons, Anthony "Tony" Larchick of Grand Island and his fiancee, Larissa, of Grand Island, Zachary "Zach" Larchick and his wife, Angel, of Pleasanton and Brody Larchick of Clarks; grandchildren, Spencer, Dace, Sophia and Tristan; mother, Sandra Rowley of Hardy; sister and brother-in-law, Angela "Angie" and Robert Clark of Ainsworth; brothers and sister-in-law, Mike Rowley of Ainsworth and Rex and Tracey Rowley of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Maggie was preceded in death by her father, Dean Rowley, and her mother-in-law, Delores "Dee" Larchick and father-in-law, Julius "Jim" Larchick.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 6, 2021.