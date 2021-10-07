GULF BREEZE, Fla. - Margaret Nietfeld, 85, formerly of Grand Island, was called home Sept. 19, 2021.

She was born May 28, 1936, in Bassett to the late Roy and Irma Redd.

Margaret enjoyed reading, genealogy research and her involvement with Gulf Breeze (Florida) United Methodist Women.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Dickey of Graceville, Fla., and grandson, Jeffrey Dickey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Nietfeld, and son, Russell R. Nietfeld.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 7, 2021.