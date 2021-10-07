Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Nietfeld
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
GULF BREEZE, Fla. - Margaret Nietfeld, 85, formerly of Grand Island, was called home Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born May 28, 1936, in Bassett to the late Roy and Irma Redd.
Margaret enjoyed reading, genealogy research and her involvement with Gulf Breeze (Florida) United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Dickey of Graceville, Fla., and grandson, Jeffrey Dickey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Nietfeld, and son, Russell R. Nietfeld.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church (Gulf Breeze, FL)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.