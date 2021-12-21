Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret A. Thompson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Margaret A. Thompson, 93, of St. Paul, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center.
Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street, Saint Paul, NE
Dec
22
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street, Saint Paul, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
2:30p.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Losing a family member is never good but at Christmas it's worse. She is having a glorious Christmas in the arms of God. My prayers are with all of you.
Janet Greenwalt
December 24, 2021
So sorry - my condolences to Margaret's family. I have endearing special memories. Will so miss her Christmas letter this year - a regular. May God Bless Margaret! May the Perpetual light shine upon her
Berniece A, Adams
Family
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results