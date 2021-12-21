ST. PAUL - Margaret A. Thompson, 93, of St. Paul, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center. Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Losing a family member is never good but at Christmas it's worse. She is having a glorious Christmas in the arms of God. My prayers are with all of you.
Janet Greenwalt
December 24, 2021
So sorry - my condolences to Margaret's family. I have endearing special memories. Will so miss her Christmas letter this year - a regular. May God Bless Margaret! May the Perpetual light shine upon her