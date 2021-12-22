ST. PAUL - Margaret A. Thompson, 93, of St. Paul died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian burial will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul with a 6 p.m. rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Margaret was born March 9, 1928, at Elba, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Parkos) Blaha. She grew up on the family farm southwest of Elba and attended District No. 18 rural school and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1946. She then moved to Omaha where she worked at Scott Nash Car Company and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
She was united in marriage to Calvin Thompson on Nov. 24, 1948, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple first lived on a farm near Blair until moving to a farm near Elba in 1959. The couple were blessed with three children, Charlene, Jim and Ed.
They moved into St. Paul in 1974. Calvin passed away on Jan. 13, 1977. Margaret worked at the St. Paul Bakery and the Howard County Medical Center for 25 years. She retired in 2015, at the age of 86 years old. This was something she was very proud of.
She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church and its CCW and Carl Mogensen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 of St. Paul.
Margaret loved flowers, cats and farm animals and was very proud of all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Char and Chuck Schmid, Jim and Shelley Thompson and Ed Thompson, all of St. Paul; grandchildren, Jerry and Connie Thompson, Lacey and Matt Bonner, Andy and Stacy Thompson, Aaron and Danielle Schmid, Jamie and Katia Schmid, Angie Schmid, Paula Korth, Bill and Jody Thompson, and Rob and Wendy Thompson; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Calvin, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Anne Thompson; and granddaughters, Hope and Jessica Thompson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Margaret's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2021.