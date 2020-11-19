BURR RIDGE, Ill. - Margaret Vansant "Peggy" (nee Chiabotta) Vansant, 84, recently of Burr Ridge, Ill., previously of Grand Island, Gaithersburg, Md., and Kansas City, Mo., was the beloved mother of Lori (Burke) Solyom and John (Diana) Vansant; loving grandmother of Nicholas Ryan Vansant, Ashley Elizabeth, Rachel Margaret, and Hannah Michelle Solyom; and affectionate aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 S. Westmore-Meyers Road, Lombard, IL 60148. Interment is Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn.
Memorials may be directed to Lombard Veterinary Hospital, 244 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard IL, 60148 and Cat Guardians of Lombard, 932 E. St. Charles Rd, Lombard, IL 60148. Funeral information may be found at www.knollcrest.net
or 630-932-1500.
Peggy loved kitties and cared for many of them throughout her life. She enjoyed folk music and hymns, playing them both on the hammered dulcimer as part of the Grand Island group "Grandmas on the Go."
She was a lifelong member of Zeta Tau Alpha, having been active in the sorority at Baker University (Kansas) and Southern Methodist University (Texas). Through the late '80s and into the early 2000s, Peggy served as a food service manager in nursing homes and hospitals, something that a lifelong love of cooking and gardening well-prepared her for.
In her last two years, she was lovingly cared for by the health care staff at the King Bruwaert House.
Peggy is survived by her brother, William I. (Kay) Chiabotta; and companion of 30-plus years, Gary Overmiller.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald L. Chiabotta; and her parents, John A. and Dorothy E. (nee Ayres) Chiabotta.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 19, 2020.