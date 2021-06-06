Even as tears flow, and sadness comes at hearing of her passing, I rejoice in Sister Maria del Rey's homegoing where she is, no doubt, experiencing unspeakable joys in the place God has prepared especially for her. And I imagine that she and all the Dominican Sisters of Greeley County, Nebraska, who passed before her, are having a great WELCOME HOME party!! Sister was one of the great saints of teachers at Sacred Heart in Greeley, NE where I and my siblings attended school. She was very kind in manner, good of heart, and it was our pleasure to behold her devotedness to learning and her zeal for the work of our Lord and passing on our beloved Catholic faith. God blessed the work of her hands. It is impossible for me to speak too highly of her spirit and precious soul. That winsome smile on her Irish fair face spoke of the love she had for each and every student, colleague, and all those she served in the name of Christ Jesus. I shall bear upon my memory the happy recollection of last setting eyes on hers at Sr. Columba's funeral. Tears came to both our faces as did those of my sisters, Donna and Pam. A still more glorious reunion awaits her in the extended triumphs of our Great Redeemer for her labours and faithful love of our Lord. My condolences to her family of devoted Dominican Sisters and her earthly family from myself as well as the sympathies of a grateful assembly of a brighter and better world for her life spent in service to the Catholic faith. May she and all those of the faithful departed rest in peace. In caring and carrying it forward, Rose Marie (Dugan) Cargill of Nebraska

ROSE CARGILL School June 7, 2021