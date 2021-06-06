ST. CATHARINE, Ky. - Dominican Sister of Peace Maria del Rey Mangan, OP, 93, a native of Greeley, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Ky.
Sr. Maria del Rey is survived by three nieces and one nephew.
A Dominican for 73 years, Sr. Maria del Rey attended Spalding Academy and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education/English from Siena College in Memphis, Tenn., a Master of Library Science from Spalding College in Louisville, Ky., and a Master of Arts in Applied Spirituality from the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, Calif.
She ministered as a teacher at St. Patrick in McCook, St. Mary in Omaha, Blessed Sacrament in Grand Island, St. James in Kearney, Kearney Catholic High School, and Pius X in Lincoln. Sister also served as principal at St. Mary in Omaha and Sacred Heart in Greeley.
In 1975, Sister Maria del Rey began working in parish ministry at SS Peter and Paul Church in St. Pau with mission churches in St. Anthony in Farwell and St. Joseph in Elba. During that time, she also served in the role as Western Regional Coordinator from 1987-1991 for the former Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, St. Catharine, Ky. In 2007, Sr. Maria del Rey moved to St. Catharine Motherhouse, St. Catharine, Ky., where she provided community service.
In March 2021, Sr. Maria del Rey moved to Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky., where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.
Arrangements are handled by Hale–Polin–Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Ky.
Visitation and funeral services at Sansbury Care Center Chapel will be held June 9 and 10. Due to COVID-19 guidelines for Long Term Care Facilities, the services will be for the Dominican Sisters of Peace and family members only. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Maria del Rey's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 6, 2021.