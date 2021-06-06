Menu
Sister Maria del Rey Mangan OP
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY
ST. CATHARINE, Ky. - Dominican Sister of Peace Maria del Rey Mangan, OP, 93, a native of Greeley, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Ky.
Sr. Maria del Rey is survived by three nieces and one nephew.
A Dominican for 73 years, Sr. Maria del Rey attended Spalding Academy and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education/English from Siena College in Memphis, Tenn., a Master of Library Science from Spalding College in Louisville, Ky., and a Master of Arts in Applied Spirituality from the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, Calif.
She ministered as a teacher at St. Patrick in McCook, St. Mary in Omaha, Blessed Sacrament in Grand Island, St. James in Kearney, Kearney Catholic High School, and Pius X in Lincoln. Sister also served as principal at St. Mary in Omaha and Sacred Heart in Greeley.
In 1975, Sister Maria del Rey began working in parish ministry at SS Peter and Paul Church in St. Pau with mission churches in St. Anthony in Farwell and St. Joseph in Elba. During that time, she also served in the role as Western Regional Coordinator from 1987-1991 for the former Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, St. Catharine, Ky. In 2007, Sr. Maria del Rey moved to St. Catharine Motherhouse, St. Catharine, Ky., where she provided community service.
In March 2021, Sr. Maria del Rey moved to Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky., where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.
Arrangements are handled by Hale–Polin–Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Ky.
Visitation and funeral services at Sansbury Care Center Chapel will be held June 9 and 10. Due to COVID-19 guidelines for Long Term Care Facilities, the services will be for the Dominican Sisters of Peace and family members only. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Maria del Rey's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
PRIVATE -- Sansbury Care Center Chapel -- the services will be for the Dominican Sisters of Peace and family members only.
KY
Jun
9
Funeral service
PRIVATE -- Sansbury Care Center Chapel -- the services will be for the Dominican Sisters of Peace and family members only.
KY
I have so many memories of my sister-n-law, Sr. Maria del Rey Mangan, or as better known to us as Catherine. When the Dominican sisters were changing their habit to a softer veil and shorter skirt, Sr. Maria and her sister, Sr. Mary Mark, were visiting us in California. We watch as my mother-in-law, Mary Mangan, sat on the floor with pins sticking out of her mouth for shortening the skirt of Maria. We all had suggestions on how short or how long the hem should be. We had good laughs while watching the transition to a more modern look - new shoes, soft veil and a blushing new Sr. Maria. At her retirement party in St. Paul Nebraska, she was stunning in a light yellow suit. Wardrobes for nuns had transitioned even farther, but she was still the blushing, unimposing girl, overwhelmed by the attention. I love you Catherine. Rest now in the loving embrace of God. Rosalie Mangan
Rosalie Mangan
Family
June 9, 2021
Even as tears flow, and sadness comes at hearing of her passing, I rejoice in Sister Maria del Rey's homegoing where she is, no doubt, experiencing unspeakable joys in the place God has prepared especially for her. And I imagine that she and all the Dominican Sisters of Greeley County, Nebraska, who passed before her, are having a great WELCOME HOME party!! Sister was one of the great saints of teachers at Sacred Heart in Greeley, NE where I and my siblings attended school. She was very kind in manner, good of heart, and it was our pleasure to behold her devotedness to learning and her zeal for the work of our Lord and passing on our beloved Catholic faith. God blessed the work of her hands. It is impossible for me to speak too highly of her spirit and precious soul. That winsome smile on her Irish fair face spoke of the love she had for each and every student, colleague, and all those she served in the name of Christ Jesus. I shall bear upon my memory the happy recollection of last setting eyes on hers at Sr. Columba's funeral. Tears came to both our faces as did those of my sisters, Donna and Pam. A still more glorious reunion awaits her in the extended triumphs of our Great Redeemer for her labours and faithful love of our Lord. My condolences to her family of devoted Dominican Sisters and her earthly family from myself as well as the sympathies of a grateful assembly of a brighter and better world for her life spent in service to the Catholic faith. May she and all those of the faithful departed rest in peace. In caring and carrying it forward, Rose Marie (Dugan) Cargill of Nebraska
ROSE CARGILL
School
June 7, 2021
Sister Maria was one of my teachers in st peter and paul catholic school in st paul neb she was missed when she left and she well be miss bye everyone
Tammy Johns
School
June 6, 2021
