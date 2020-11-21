Menu
Maria Nunez de Terrazas
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1950
DIED
November 17, 2020
Maria Nunez de Terrazas, 69, of Grand Island passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Jim Golka will officiate.
A public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family will not be present at the visitation.
Maria was born on Dec. 5, 1950, at Durango, Mexico, to Adolfo and Guadalupe (Arriola) Nunez. She was raised and received her education in Mexico.
In 1966, Maria was united in marriage to Lazaro Terrazas. The couple remained in Mexico until 1991, when they moved to Los Angeles, Calif. After 11 years in Callifornia, the family moved to Grand Island.
Maria's faith was everything to her and it showed in everything she did. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Cathedral and could often be found there.
Those left to treasure her memory are her husband of over 50 years, Lazaro; children, Juanita Terrazas (Javier Avina), Jose de Jesus Terrazas (Yolanda Nevares), Carmelita Terrazas (Librio Lopez), Elias Terrazas (Karina Radillo), Hector Terrazas, Jose Guadalupe Terrazas (Danielle Christensen) and Cristina Terrazas; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Velasquez; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Adolfo Nunez, Carlos Nunez and Manuel Nunez; sisters, Ignacia Nunez, Celia Nuez, Graciela Nunez, Lupe Nunez, Maria Nunez, Elva Nunez, Eva Nunez and Socorro Nunez; and many nieces and nephews.
Maria was preceded in death by her son, Lazaro Terrazas; parents; and siblings, Rafael Nunez, Rosario Nunez and Juandiego Nunez.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE 68801
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral
