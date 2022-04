SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. - Marian Hovie Ritz, wife of Bud Ritz, died on March 20, 2021, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

A memorial funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 3 at the Wescott Baptist Church in Comstock. Inurnment will follow at Douglas Grove Cemetery near Comstock.

Memorials are suggested for the village of Comstock. A lunch will follow for family and out-of-town guests.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.