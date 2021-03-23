SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. - Marian Elaine Hovie Ritz was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Comstock to Conrad and Grace Guilford Hovie. She was the youngest of five children, all born in the same house. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and all six children, in Siloam Springs, Ark., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She died believing in her Savior and ready to meet Him.

Following her father's death in 1937, the family moved to California to find work. She lived in various towns in California through the war years, until her mother's death in 1946. She then returned to Comstock to live with her sister, Joyce. The summer following her graduation from Comstock High School, she attended Kearney Teacher's College. That fall she taught K-8 in a one-room schoolhouse in Brownlee, south of Valentine. The next year she taught at the Longwood School outside Comstock.

Marian was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Arthur Charles "Bud" Ritz, on June 29, 1952, and lived on a farm southeast of Comstock.

In 1960 Bud, Marian and their four young children, Monica, Laura, Tom and Linda, moved to Siloam Springs, Ark. Later, two more children, Steve and Stacy, were born. Marian held several jobs: first as a secretary at the Moss Insurance office, then in the loan department at the new Arkansas State Bank, and finally, after 32 years of working as the secretary at Siloam Springs High School, she retired in 1995.

Marian was active at the First Christian Church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She and Bud were the first leaders of the Prairie View 4-H Club. The things she loved included landscaping her yard with flowers and rock, decorating her house, and playing cards. She also enjoyed pie and coffee, listening to music and opening her home to many people. She had a gift for making each and every member of her family feel special. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will remember her New Year Eve's parties, popcorn, playing cards and the very special Christmas Eve celebrations.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arthur Charles "Bud" Ritz; children, Monica and Don Rone of Cave Springs, Ark., Laura and Jim Hall of Fletcher, Okla., Tom and Chelli Ritz of Gentry, Ark., Linda and Dan Huenefeld of Aurora, Steve and Annie Ritz of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Stacy and Charles Slaughter of Fayetteville, Ark.; grandchildren, Robert (Amanda), Nick (Nuresha) and Nate (Lindsay) Rone; Lori Hall (John) Hancock, Erin Hall (Joe) Dudkowski, and Alan (Jennifer) Hall; Erich (Stephanie), Justin, and Lezlie Ritz; Cora Huenefeld (Laban) Njuguna, Cody (Chelsea), Caleb (Mariette), Caden (Ashli), Conrad, and Carson (McKenna) Huenefeld; Peter (Jadyn), Jacob, Micah, and Zach Ritz; Brittany Clark (Chris) Chandler, Levi (Brooke), and Trenton Slaughter; 29 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ritz Moravec, and husband, Ernest, of Morrill, Kan.; sister-in-law, Maxine Ritz Lewin, and husband, Byron, of Aurora; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wendell Hovie, and wife, Jeanie; sister, Joyce Matheson, and husband, Sherman; sister, Inez Padham, and husband, Clarence; sister, Lorraine Moss, and husband, Mike; and grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Ritz, and Troy Arthur Hall.

Visitation will be held at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs on March 27, beginning at 1 p.m., with the service at 2. Following the service, there will be further visitation with the family. Burial will be in Comstock.

Marian's wishes were for memorials to be distributed among several community organizations in Comstock. Send memorials to Terry Drake, 46331 804A Rd., Comstock, NE 68828.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2021.