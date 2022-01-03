ST. PAUL - Marian A. Vik, 98, of St. Paul died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The Rev. John Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.