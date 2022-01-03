Menu
Marian A. Vik
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Marian A. Vik, 98, of St. Paul died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The Rev. John Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
St. Paul, NE
Jan
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks so much for sharing that beautiful Angel with me. She was such a joy to take care of and we always loved to try all her smelly lotions she would get from families when I gave her shower. Thanks again for allowing me to have all these memories of my PRECIOUS FRIEND Prayers and love sent as you say goodbye to one BEAUTIFUL LADY
Judy Dietz
Work
January 3, 2022
