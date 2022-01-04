ST. PAUL - Marian A. Vik, 98, of St. Paul, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The Rev. John Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Marian was born Jan. 25, 1923, at Toronto, S.D., the daughter of John and Tilda (Hafstad) Falken. She grew up and received her education at Toronto and graduated from high school in 1941. She then taught kindergarten-12th grade at a country school, later teaching in Toronto.
She was united in marriage to Marlyn J. Vik on July 25, 1947, at Milbank, S.D. Marian lived in Toronto while Marlyn served in the military and when he was discharged the family moved to Scotia, later moving to St. Paul.
Marian worked at Jacob's Café and the St. Paul Bakery. She also served as the Christ Lutheran Church secretary for many years. Marlyn died July 12, 1997, and Marian continued to live in St. Paul the rest of her life. For the past seven years she has resided at Matelyn Retirement Community.
She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid, Carl Mogensen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 of St. Paul, Just Us Girls extension club and ladies and mixed bowling leagues.
She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, playing cards, bowling, puzzles of all sorts and reading. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Marlyn "Butch" Vik Jr. of Omaha, Tom Vik of Lincoln and Nancy and Tim Shindle of St. Paul; four grandchildren and their spouses, Erin and Jennifer Vik, of Omaha, Mandy Carr of Lincoln, Sarah Roehl of Lincoln and Katie and Brad Clapper of Bellevue; and six great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Isabel, Rozalynn, Lennox, Maci and Keaton.
In addition to her husband, Marlyn, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Chris Vik; a sister, Irene; and two brothers, Johnny and James.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Marian's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.