GREELEY - Marie E. Graff, 88, of Greeley passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.

Private graveside services and burial will be held at Greeley Cemetery. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Fire and Rescue Department, Greeley Care Home and the Greeley United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to John Graff, 416 E. Wicklow Avenue, Greeley, NE 68842. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.

Marie Eileen was born March 3, 1932, at Greeley to William and Lula (Moore) Hust. She spent her entire life in Greeley. She was a graduate of Greeley High School and Kearney State Teacher's College. Later in life, Marie obtained a master's degree from Kearney State College.

On June 10, 1951, Marie was united in marriage to Ellis "Alex" Graff at Greeley. Marie began teaching grade school in the early '50s and retired in 2005.

She was a member of the Greeley United Methodist Church and the Greeley Fire and Rescue Department. She served on the town board and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

Marie enjoyed visiting with friends at the local cafe, mowing her lawn and helping at school events. She sang at many weddings, funerals and local events.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Lois Graff; two nieces, Peggy Happ and Donna Bell; four nephews, John Graff, Jay Graff, Lonnie Clement and Steve Neimoth; and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alex, who passed away on September 24, 2005; a brother, William Hust Jr.; and other extended family members.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2020.