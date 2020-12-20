GREELEY - Marie E. Graff, 88, of Greeley passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home. Graveside services will be held at the Greeley Cemetery. More details will appear later. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.
Mrs. Graff I just found out that you passed away. I am so sad. I was happy to be able to talk to you a couple of times this past year. I will never forget you. When I taught in Nebraska you and Alex were ralways there for me. I missed you the most when I left. You were sort of like my mom away from home. My prayers Re with you and your family. Love always... ANN POLACHEK
Ann Polachek
Friend
February 22, 2021
Marie was such a special and sweet lady. She was a shining light in our family and we love her very much. She will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Marie.
Tammie, Steve, Dan & Lois Niemoth
Family
December 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Mrs. Graff was a very special lady.
Margaret M Kelly
December 23, 2020
Marie was a marvelous teacher. She taught my three daughters in first and second grade. She gave then a foundation they could build on. She and Alex were also Davey and Clark family friends. We all spent many Thanksgiving dinners together.
Rest in Peace, Marie
Kathy Davey
December 21, 2020
I will miss her beautiful voice and sweet laugh. I´m so grateful to have known her for these past few years. My deepest condolences to the family, she was quite a treasure.
Tara Baker
December 21, 2020
RIP good friend! We spent a lot of time being EMT´s you were one of the best! All the laughs we had teaching CPR!!Now you sing all you want and have fun!May God hold you in the palm of his hand. You will be missed my friend!
Mary Scott
December 21, 2020
marie had no biological children but every child was hers
vicki goodrich
December 21, 2020
The heavens really gained a special angel. I love and miss you aunt Marie. You and Alex were always a big part of our family. Give Alex and my mom a big hug. RIP....
Barb Noonan
December 21, 2020
May you keep teaching in heaven as you did on earth. Thank you for taking care of my 3 youngest siblings you gave them a piece of your heart and time. May you be at peace and rest. Prayers to your family.
Lydia Sullivan (Sue)
December 20, 2020
You was a big part of my families life and going to school and my son when he was little. All the get togethers at Grandma Bucks house and everybody loved you. Now you went home and all will be welcoming you.In Jesus name Amen. You will be missed.
Barb Lyions
December 20, 2020
She will be missed. Prays for all your family
Alice Gray-Hall
December 20, 2020
So sorry to lose you. You and Alex were a big part of my growing up. Hope you and my sister have afew good laughs up there. Love and prayers
Dorothy Harris butcher
December 20, 2020
At a very young age, I started singing with Mrs. Graff. She's now singing with the angels. Rest in peace.