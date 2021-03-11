OMAHA - Marie C. Jacobi, 83, of Omaha, formerly of Spalding, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Omaha.
In Omaha, visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 7:30. To view a live broadcast of the Mass at St. Wenceslaus in Omaha, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
In Spalding, visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with a rosary being prayed at 7. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Don Buhrman officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery at Spalding. A recording of Marie's service will be available to view on her obituary page at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
, following services.
Current COVID-19 DHM's and social distancing will be followed and the family requests that masks be worn at all services. Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding.
Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak & Cutler Mortuary of Omaha and Levander Funeral Home of Spalding are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
.
Marie Claire (McManaman) Jacobi was born Oct. 29, 1937, to James Joseph and Nora Margaret (McCarthy) McManaman in Spalding. Marie grew up on a farm and graduated from Spalding Academy in 1955. She received a certificate to teach in a rural school in Wheeler County after taking Normal training in high school.
With a Bachelor of Science from the College of St. Mary in Omaha, a Master of Science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Media Endorsement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Marie was a teacher in Omaha at St. Margaret Mary School and St. Cecilia Cathedral School, and at Spalding Academy and Spalding Public School in Spalding.
On Aug. 7, 1965, Marie married Daniel Martin Jacobi at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. Her husband passed away on Oct. 24, 1979.
Marie served on the Spalding Library Board, the Meridian Library Board, St. Michael's Parish Council and Spalding City Board. She was a member of St. Anne's Altar Society, the Cedar Rapids Garden Club and the Piecin' Pals Quilt Club. She also serviced as Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding.
She is survived by sons, Rick Jacobi and Jerry Jacobi (Rebecca); grandchildren, Abigail, Grant and Audrey; sisters-in-law, Leona Marie McManaman and Colette McManaman; nephew, Dan McManaman (Joan); and nieces: Marie Williamson (Jeff), Anne Carlson (Scott), Eileen Boetel (Mark), Connie McMahon (John) and Kathy Hasling (Glen).
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel M. Jacobi; parents; brothers, Richard S. McManaman and Edward J. McManaman; sister, Dolores H. (McManaman) Murphy; and brother-in-law, Jerry Murphy.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.