LINCOLN - Marilyn Jean Czaplewski, 79, of Lincoln passed away Sept. 30, 2021.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10.
Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation with family present will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St. Leave condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Marilyn was born Jan. 23, 1942, at Loup City to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski.
Marilyn was a beautician and owner of Magic Mirror Beauty Salon in Loup City before moving to Lincoln. In Lincoln, she worked at Vermeer Equipment, Centurion and Molex. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln.
Family members include her son, William of Loup City; brother, Johnny (Phyllis) Piontkowski of Loup City; sister, Lois Welles of Omaha; sister-in-law, Winona Piontkowski of Loup City; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Ronald; and sister, Ellen Kowalewski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 2, 2021.