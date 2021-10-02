Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Jean Czaplewski
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
LINCOLN - Marilyn Jean Czaplewski, 79, of Lincoln passed away Sept. 30, 2021.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10.
Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation with family present will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St. Leave condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Marilyn was born Jan. 23, 1942, at Loup City to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski.
Marilyn was a beautician and owner of Magic Mirror Beauty Salon in Loup City before moving to Lincoln. In Lincoln, she worked at Vermeer Equipment, Centurion and Molex. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln.
Family members include her son, William of Loup City; brother, Johnny (Phyllis) Piontkowski of Loup City; sister, Lois Welles of Omaha; sister-in-law, Winona Piontkowski of Loup City; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Ronald; and sister, Ellen Kowalewski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
5
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
7900 Trendwood Drive, NE
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NE
Oct
5
Burial
3:30p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Loup City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.