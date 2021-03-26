WOLBACH - Marilyn J. Prentice, 82, of Wolbach, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at Wolbach.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Marilyn was born on the family farm in Howard County on Dec. 4, 1938, to Percy and Mable (Smith) Bandt. She attended Wolbach Public School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Prentice on Aug. 10, 1957. The couple lived on a farm south of Wolbach where they farmed until 1985. Then the couple moved into Wolbach in 1986.
They were members of the United Methodist Church in Wolbach. Marilyn was also a member of the Happy Hour Club and 50-year member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 236. She was also a longtime member of the Wolbach Community Club and Rodeo club. She was an "Avon Lady" for many years. Marilyn enjoyed baking, watching Husker football, and cheering on her grandchildren and the community students at their sporting events. She cherished the times she spent babysitting the Nelson, Clement, Klein and Wadsworth families. She was employed by Heritage Nursing Home for more than 20 years.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kevin Prentice of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Daletta and Mike Nordhues of Grand Island; a sister, Marjorie Teter of Amherst; a sister-in-law, Donna Bandt of Wolbach; her grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole Nordhues and Anthony Brandt, Danielle and Laramie Lingeman, Michaela and Angus Stephens, Noelle and Brett English, William Nordhues, Arianne and Mac Killinger, Olivia Prentice and Spencer Prentice; great-grandchildren, Evelynn, Ryker, Jordyn, Logan, Aden, Mason, Braelyn, Axton, Kaeden, and Cordell; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; here husband; two brothers, Raymond Bandt and Norman Bandt; two brothers-in-law, Elton Teter and Charles Prentice; four sisters-in-law and their spouses, Wilma Greek, Margaret Hruska, Opal Nielsen and Nellie Stephenson; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Mae Prentice.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 26, 2021.