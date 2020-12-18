LINCOLN - Marjorie Houfek, 95, of Lincoln went to her heavenly home to be with her beloved husband, William H. Houfek, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment is in Edensburg Lutheran Cemetery in Malmo. Memorials to the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
Marjorie was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Lexington to George V. and Ruby M. (O'Donnell) Reynolds.
During her high school years, Marjorie enjoyed being an usher at the Majestic Theatre in Lexington. She received her teaching degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and taught elementary school at various Lincoln school districts. She was proud of being the oldest living Chi Omega sorority member in Nebraska.
She met her future husband, William Houfek, at UNL, and the two were later married on June 8, 1948 in Lexington. They lived in Lincoln, Omaha, Holdrege, Lexington and Genoa.
Marjorie is survived by her three children, Todd (Julia) Houfek of Omaha, Jill (Dave) Meyer of Archer, and Jane (Neal) Christensen of Rigby, Idaho; four grandchildren, Alan Christensen, Kelly Christensen, Steve Hardesty and Ben (Melissa) Hardesty; two great-grandchildren, Billy and Sam Hardesty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby Reynolds; husband, William H. Houfek; brother, James Reynolds.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.