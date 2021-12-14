RAVENNA - Mark Miigerl, 58, of Ravenna, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kearney surrounded by his children.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Prairie Center Cemetery southwest of Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com
Mark Miigerl was born June 6, 1963, at Kearney, to Lawrence and Adarene (Hervert) Miigerl. He grew up on a farm southeast of Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School.
His career began at Baldwin Filters in Kearney where he worked in the tool and die room. After working for 17 years there he started his own Company, L & M Machine Tools in Ravenna where he continued his love of tool and die and fabrication for the next 26 years.
He was engaged to Barbara Vierk. The couple lived on a farm near Litchfield.
Mark was a Ravenna EMT, a member of the Ravenna Tractor Pullers Assoc. Ravenna Economic Development Board, and the Holy Name.
His hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping, tractor pulls and farming.
Survivors include his fiancé Barbara Vierk, sons, Brandon (Krystle) Miigerl of Ravenna, Micah (Taylor) Miigerl of Hazard; daughter, Tiffany (Andrew) Russell of Overland Park, Kan., seven grandchildren, Penelope, Violet, Morgan, Malachi, Meyer, Jaiden and Alexander; parents, Lawrence and Adarene Miigerl of Ravenna; brothers, Mike (Candy) Miigerl, Myron (Kay) Miigerl and Matthew (Jenny) Miigerl; sister, Shelly (Brad) White; and former spouse, Vicky Miigerl.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Monica Miigerl; and his grandparents, Albert and Catherine Miigerl and Frank and LaFern Hervert.
Memorials are suggested to the Ravenna EMTs.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.