The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Mark A. Weaver
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Mark A. Weaver, 58, loving husband and father of two amazing children, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Mark was born in Grand Island but moved to Omaha and worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart, where he met his beautiful wife.
He is survived by his wife, Felicia; daughter, Madison (boyfriend, Colin); son, Jake; two dogs, Boo and Stella; mother, Donna Smith (Mike); in-laws, Marvin and Hedy Kirke; sister, Sharee Josjor; brother, Steve (fiancée Mary); brother, Jason (Mindy); several nieces, nephews and family as well as so many loving friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Lynn.
A Husker Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at West Center Chapel. Please feel free to wear your favorite sports attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
To view a live broadcast of the celebration of life, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Arrangements are by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Service
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
NE
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies and prayers to you and the kids Felicia. Mark was always a friendly guy with a good sense of humor. He will be missed!
Tom Pflug
December 13, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. God bless you & and family
Cherrie ,Tonya& Carla Eirick
December 11, 2020
Sorry to here about Mark, he was in Coney a few months ago with mom. Lynn was good friend with dad. God .
George Katrouzos
December 11, 2020
Felicia and kids, I was so shocked to hear about Mark. He was way to young. My heart felt sympathy goes out to you.
Bonnie Fuller
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Scott and Lucy Newman
December 10, 2020
Felicia, l´m so sorry for your loss and we so appreciate your kind words about Brian. This also may sound crazy but my daughter-in-law, Kaitlin, just mentioned she danced with your daughter and remembers Mark helping out around the studio. Sending your family love and prayers during this time.
Kathleen Van Ormer
December 10, 2020
Felicia, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Herrera
December 9, 2020
Mark was such a great person He will be missed. Will keep you and your family in .my prayers
joy henn
December 8, 2020
Jen Shannon
December 8, 2020
Jen Shannon
December 8, 2020
Our sincere prayers and condolences to the Weaver family.
Allan & Lori Sanders
December 6, 2020
Prayers for Mark´s family, he will be missed by so many, may he Rest In Peace in God´s hands
Wanda Poncy
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear word of your loss. Mark can rest instead of fight now.
Steve ward
December 6, 2020
