OMAHA - Mark A. Weaver, 58, loving husband and father of two amazing children, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Mark was born in Grand Island but moved to Omaha and worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart, where he met his beautiful wife.
He is survived by his wife, Felicia; daughter, Madison (boyfriend, Colin); son, Jake; two dogs, Boo and Stella; mother, Donna Smith (Mike); in-laws, Marvin and Hedy Kirke; sister, Sharee Josjor; brother, Steve (fiancée Mary); brother, Jason (Mindy); several nieces, nephews and family as well as so many loving friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Lynn.
A Husker Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at West Center Chapel. Please feel free to wear your favorite sports attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
To view a live broadcast of the celebration of life, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Arrangements are by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.