OMAHA - Marlene K. Svasek, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be at the All Saints Cemetery.

The funeral will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Marlene was born Oct. 29, 1937, at home in Neligh to Harry and Bessie (Conger) Sparks. She attended school in Grand Island.

In 1953, she married John W. Epp. They had three children, John, Billy and Todd. Marlene worked at Target in Minneapolis. John was killed in a car accident in 1969.

In 1973, she married George Svasek. She worked at Reeces Wooden Shoe Company for 12 1/2 years. George and Marlene owned and operated G&M Marine and RV for 19 years. They retired in 2004.

Her children and family were all very special to her. She loved her flowers and working in the yard. In 2014 she went to work at Christopher Banks.

Survivors include sons, Billy Epp of Wilbur and John (Pat) Epp of Grand Island; grandchildren, John, Justin, Sarah, Eric, Val and Heather; great-grandchildren, Riley, Raven, John, Alisa, Aubrey, Kelsey, Hudson, Lennon, Emily, Carley and a special niece Lisa Pauly Munoz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Epp in 1969 and George Svasek in 2012; son, Todd Epp; stepfather, Louie B. Hall; great-granddaughter, Kailey M. Epp; sisters, Nancy and Jeanne.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.