LE MARS, Iowa - Marlyce Christensen, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Stromsburg and Ord, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Dennis Richie officiating. Inurnment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.Dubas Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements; dubasfuneralhome.com