LE MARS, Iowa - Marlyce Christensen, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Stromsburg and Ord, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Accura HealthCare of Le Mars.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Stromsburg. Burial will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Marlyce Elaine Shostrom was born Aug. 16, 1934, on a farm in Polk County, the daughter of Hjalmar and Martha (Johnson) Shostrom. She attended school in Polk and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1952, at Polk High School. She attended Luther College in Wahoo, and began teaching at High Prairie Country School in Polk County. She was united in marriage to Harry Christensen on June 6, 1954, at the Baptist Church in Polk. The couple made their home in Stromsburg. Marlyce continued teaching until deciding to stay home to raise their family, which would grow to include three children. Down the road, Marlyce and Harry opened their home to foster children. Along with nurturing family during these years, Marlyce also served faithfully in her church and community. In the 70s, Marlyce became a recognized voice in Stromsburg and the surrounding area as she wrote and broadcast the Stromsburg News over KAWL radio. In 1977, the family moved to Ord where they eventually purchased and operated NAPA Auto Parts stores in Ord, Sergeant, and Burwell. Marlyce became a successful businesswoman, starting as the bookkeeper and later training herself to "work the counter," finding the correct parts for customers. Proud of entering "a man's world," Marlyce never lost sight of caring deeply for her employees and the wide variety of customers she came to know. She retired in 2000, remaining in Ord until moving to Le Mars in September of 2010, to be closer to family. Harry passed away May 6, 2011, in Le Mars.
Marlyce had a deep faith that permeated everything she did. She was active in the Evangelical Free Church, teaching Sunday school, participating in Bible study groups, serving as organist, pianist, and church treasurer for several years. She was also known for her community involvement including making herself available as a Cub Scout den mother and as chair of the dishwashing team for the annual Smorgasbord dinner at the Swedish Festival. Marlyce was voted Honorary Queen during the Festival in 1975, and was proclaimed by the Governor to be an Admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy that same year. The impact of her volunteer work was also recognized in 1977, when she was awarded the Ak-sar-ben Good Neighbor Award. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing the organ and piano, keeping up her house, talking, and being with her children and beloved grandchildren. In their retirement years, Harry and Marlyce enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and visiting many parts of the country.
Survivors include her children, James (Kimberly) Christensen of Titusville, Fla; Rev. Janis Christensen of Le Mars, Iowa, and Dr. Bradley (Elizabeth "Libby") Christensen of Bloomington, Ill; her grandchildren, Korey (Allie) Christensen, Jaime Joy (Taylor) Anderson, Melissa (Devin) McAlister, Ryan Christensen (fiancé, Shea Lanaghan), and Kayla Christensen; three great-grandchildren; her in-laws, Shirley Shostrom of Polk, Fern Hoffer of Lincoln, Lela Dean of Marble Falls, Texas, Joyce Nelson of Lincoln, Mary Ann Hronik of Pharr, Texas, Wilma (Jim) Weeks of Alamo, Texas, and Helen Christensen of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hjalmar and Martha Shostrom; her father and mother-in-law, William and Genevieve Christensen; Raymond Johnson, her stepfather-in-law; her husband, Harry Christensen; her brother, Donald Shostrom; and her in-laws, Albert Hoffer, Glynn Dean, Marvin Nelson, Bob Hronik, and Dale Christensen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.