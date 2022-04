BEAVER CITY - Marsha Lee Kaiser Krolikowski, 76, of Beaver City passed away on May 24, 2021.

Marsha was born on June 17, 1944, to Richard and Doris Krolikowski, sister to Joe and Doug, mother to John and Mark Kaiser, grandmother to Ashly, Emily, JD, and great-grandmother to James, and College Professor to Student Afar.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 3, 2021.