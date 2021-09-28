Marvin Miller, 89, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family services with burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Marvin was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Grand Island to Roy and Rose (Schwieger) Miller.
He attended Grand Island Public Schools and entered the United States Army after graduation and served in Korea from 1952 to 1954. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Grand Island and worked for the Model Laundry.
He married Patricia Tegler on June 16, 1956. They lived in Exeter, while Marvin attended trade school in Milford. In 1958 he received his auto mechanics certification and the couple moved to York where he was employed by the Chevrolet dealership.
They returned to Grand Island in 1963, and Marvin went to work for Graf Motors. In 1963 they adopted Karianne from Nebraska Children's Home in Omaha. In 1965, Jeff joined the family.
In 1973 he began employment with Rich and Sons Camper Sales and continued there until his retirement in 1995.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Platt Duetsche.
In honor of his service, Marvin was able to go on the Grand Island Hero flight to Washington, D.C., and visit the Korea War Memorial. He enjoyed his family, Nebraska football, going to casinos and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Jeff; and grandchildren, Zephen, Zoe, Zaiden and Haley, Tucker; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karianne; and four brothers, Miles, Ronald, Gene and Raymond.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.