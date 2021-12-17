Marvin L. Tagge, 92, of Grand Island, died Monday Dec. 13, 2021.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Anny Kapundo officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home.
Marvin was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Grand Island to Otto and Emma Tagge. He was raised on a farm near Cairo. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1947. He continued to farm with his father.
On Jan. 20, 1952, Marvin married Joann Nelson and continued to farm close to his childhood farm. Marvin worked for the US Postal Service as a Mail Carrier for 28 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Platt Duetsche, and the Saddle Club. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed farming, playing cards, cheering on the Huskers (football), and loved spending time with family and friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joann; children, Diane (Dennis) Smith of Grand Island, Karen (Rick) Matejka of Lincoln; grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Paymal of Omaha, Courtney Murray of Lincoln, Tricia (Ben) Hanson of Lincoln, Darrick Matejka of Apple Valley, Minn; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Paymal, Bryson Paymal, Breckson Murray, Austin Hanson, Grayson Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Tagge; and brother, Darold Tagge.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2021.