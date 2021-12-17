Menu
Marvin Tagge
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Marvin L. Tagge, 92, of Grand Island, died Monday Dec. 13, 2021.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Anny Kapundo officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home.
Marvin was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Grand Island to Otto and Emma Tagge. He was raised on a farm near Cairo. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1947. He continued to farm with his father.
On Jan. 20, 1952, Marvin married Joann Nelson and continued to farm close to his childhood farm. Marvin worked for the US Postal Service as a Mail Carrier for 28 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Platt Duetsche, and the Saddle Club. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed farming, playing cards, cheering on the Huskers (football), and loved spending time with family and friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joann; children, Diane (Dennis) Smith of Grand Island, Karen (Rick) Matejka of Lincoln; grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Paymal of Omaha, Courtney Murray of Lincoln, Tricia (Ben) Hanson of Lincoln, Darrick Matejka of Apple Valley, Minn; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Paymal, Bryson Paymal, Breckson Murray, Austin Hanson, Grayson Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Tagge; and brother, Darold Tagge.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane and family I am so sorry to read of the loss of your Dad & Grandfather. My thoughts are wit you.
Susie Frei Roe
December 18, 2021
Sorry to here about Marvin great guy he loved Coney Island gonna miss talking to him God bless..
George Katrouzos
December 17, 2021
I was a friend of Davids in high school, I send your family our deepest sympathy of this loss of your loved one. Again our sympathy.
Bob Geer
Other
December 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Carol voss
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sad to hear of Marvin´s passing. I was blessed to see him last trip to Nebraska and will miss him greatly. He was probably the nicest man I have ever had the pleasure to know. Rest well Marvin.
Fred Lindsey
Family
December 16, 2021
I am saddened and sorry to hear of Marvin´s passing away. Marvin was one of my best friends and I really enjoyed our conversations. I will miss him dearly. God Bless You Marvin. One day we´ll meet again in heaven.
Robert Happold
Friend
December 16, 2021
