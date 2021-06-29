HORDVILLE - Marwin Rogers, 80, of Hordville died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville with Pastor Jan Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hordville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected]
.
Marwin was born on July 10, 1940, in Shelby County, Iowa, to Francis M. and Gladys (Axland) Rogers. He grew up in Central City until his Dad passed. At age 9, he lived with his Uncle Maurice and Aunt Mae in Irwin, Iowa. Prior to his senior year of high school he relocated back to Central City and graduated from Central City High School. He married Joanne H. Nelson on Dec. 6, 1959, in Central City. The couple lived in Grand Island, where Marwin worked for Texaco. They then moved to Hordville, where Marwin owned his own shop called Rogers Service Station. In later years, he farmed and continued doing mechanic work at the COOP. Marwin did anything that had to do with maintenance in the Hordville community. He would mow and trim trees all over the town.
He was also very active in Hordville. He was a member of Fridhem Lutheran Church and also served on the Church Board. He was the Hordville Marshal and Mayor. He sat on the Village Board for over 40 years and also on the Hordville Housing Authority.
Marwin is survived by his wife, Joanne, of Hordville; three sons, Craig Nelson ("Jo" Julene) of Central City, Anthony "Tony" Rogers of Central City and Tim Rogers (Becky) of Grand Island; two daughters, Julie Adams (Jeff) of Doniphan and Roxanne Dittmer (Tad) of Clarks; two sisters, Virginia "Ginger" Merritt of Central City and Marjorie Ahrenholtz of Harlan, Iowa; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Don Williams of Central City; 24 grandchildren, 17 great-grand-
children; and two great-
great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Emil and Helen Nelson; brothers and spouses, Richard and Jane Rogers, Gerald and Janice Rogers; sisters and spouses, Shirley and Wes Beck, Mary and Jim Blair; brother-in-law, Donald Nelson; brother-in-law and spouse, Dwaine and Betty Jean Nelson; sister-in-law, Doris Jean Nelson; and grandsons, Elliot Nelson, Mitchell Nelson and Christopher "CJ" Adams.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.