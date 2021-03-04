Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Garver
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
SARATOGA, Wyo. - Mary Ann (Meister) Garver, 75, of Saratoga, Wyo., peacefully passed away Feb. 7, 2021.
She was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Cedar Rapids to John and Patricia Meister, now deceased. Mary was the beloved wife and best friend of her one-and-only love of 55 years, Ronald Garver, of Grand Island. The two spent the last 20 years living in Saratoga, pursuing great adventures.
She was the devoted mother of Amy (Gary) Kuhn, Sally (Michael) Hagemeister, Ronald (Stacy) Garver and Benjamin (Jamie) Garver. Mary was also a doting and loving grandmother to Laura and Trevor Kuhn, Madison (Steve) Worthing and Mackenzie Hagemeister, Shelby (Tyler) Schwartz and Alex Garver, and Delayni Garver. She is also survived by her five brothers and three sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is remembered by family and friends for her incredibly giving heart. Mary could often be found cooking a grand meal, making personal gifts or taking care of her many plants.
She is also remembered as an avid lover of Elvis Presley's music. "Memories, pressed between, The pages of my mind. Memories sweetened through, The ages just like wine."
Mary Ann never liked being the center of attention, so at a later date, a private celebration of life will be held for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor Mary Ann are invited to make a donation in her name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincere condolences to your families and Ron. I have such happy memories of Mary. She was always happy and ready for a good garage sale! My mom ( Evelyn) and I always enjoyed our visits with her. My prayers for you to be comforted knowing how much joy she brought into the world. I know your world has been rocked. Hugs to you all.
Nancy Magnuson Slattery
March 28, 2021
So many memories were made with MaryAnn and family. We know an angel made it to Heaven upon her arrival.
Rosemary Miller and Jerry Miller
March 6, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results