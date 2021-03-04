SARATOGA, Wyo. - Mary Ann (Meister) Garver, 75, of Saratoga, Wyo., peacefully passed away Feb. 7, 2021.
She was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Cedar Rapids to John and Patricia Meister, now deceased. Mary was the beloved wife and best friend of her one-and-only love of 55 years, Ronald Garver, of Grand Island. The two spent the last 20 years living in Saratoga, pursuing great adventures.
She was the devoted mother of Amy (Gary) Kuhn, Sally (Michael) Hagemeister, Ronald (Stacy) Garver and Benjamin (Jamie) Garver. Mary was also a doting and loving grandmother to Laura and Trevor Kuhn, Madison (Steve) Worthing and Mackenzie Hagemeister, Shelby (Tyler) Schwartz and Alex Garver, and Delayni Garver. She is also survived by her five brothers and three sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is remembered by family and friends for her incredibly giving heart. Mary could often be found cooking a grand meal, making personal gifts or taking care of her many plants.
She is also remembered as an avid lover of Elvis Presley's music. "Memories, pressed between, The pages of my mind. Memories sweetened through, The ages just like wine."
Mary Ann never liked being the center of attention, so at a later date, a private celebration of life will be held for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor Mary Ann are invited to make a donation in her name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 4, 2021.