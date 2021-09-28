COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Mary Ann Lewandowski, 88, of Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Coon Rapids.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt will be the celebrant and the Rev. Jorge Canela will concelebrate assisted by Deacon Stephen Doran. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.