COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Mary Ann Lewandowski, 88, of Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Coon Rapids. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt will be the celebrant and the Rev. Jorge Canela will concelebrate assisted by Deacon Stephen Doran. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Dear Lewendowski family,
I met your parents at the phone company credit union where I worked many years ago. Mary Ann always stopped by my office to visit when she came in. I dearly loved your mother and I am sincerely sorry to learn of her passing. It was my pleasure to have known Mary Ann. She was a very kind, sincere lady and I am so sorry for your loss.
God´s peace be with you.
Connie Osterman
October 24, 2021
Michelle and Marcie I have great memories of working with you at St Francis Hospital. I used to see your Mom at the hospital(Medical Center) when she made her visits to the sick. Your Mom was always smiling, such a lovely person. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Roberta Seaman
October 1, 2021
Dear Lewandowski Family - We are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. Thank you for sharing both of your parents with us as we were their (and Tommy's) next door neighbors when we were newlyweds on Cedar Street. They were always there with encouragement, patience, faith and a proud story about their beautiful family. We were so blessed to have had them in our lives!
May Peace Be With You. John and Dayle Schutte
Dayle Schutte
October 1, 2021
Michelle, Marcie, and family, so sorry for your loss. I was fortunate to have met your
mom, I remember her as a sweet lady. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeannette Kraft Herrold
September 29, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your Mother!! She was a beautiful soul! My thoughts and prayers go out the the Lewandowski family!
Barb Green
September 29, 2021
Dearest Michelle, Marcie and families, I am so sorry for your loss. Marcie, I am assuming your mom was staying with you or in your town. Sincere condolences to all, your mom was a lovely lady, my mom really misses her.
Doug & I live in Omaha & I teach at Willa Cather Elementary School-24 yrs. 402-213-4087 cell
Jenifer Paulsen Cook
September 28, 2021
Mike was my 2nd cousin, worked with Mike at NW Bell, Mary was a dear lady who helped with the genealogy of our family. My Kids also went to school with theirs. Condolences to the family, They are in my thoughts and prayers.
Leonard Shorty Grudzinski Jr.
September 28, 2021
My heart goes out to your family. God´s grace and peace bring you comfort.
Gary Grubbs
September 27, 2021
Knowing Mike and Mary Ann and working with Mike We send our condolences to the family of these wonderful people. Them and their family will be in our prayers.
Larry and Arlene Kelly
September 27, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family of this sweet lady. She was the sweetest an awesome cousin she was missed from the day she moved from GI and I will miss our conversations on the phone. May She Rest in Peace and Eternal light Shine upon Her