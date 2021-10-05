AURORA - Mary Jane Harney, 91, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Westside Covenant Church in Aurora with visitation at 10 a.m. The Rev. Karl Larson will officiate. Inurnment will be a private family service at the Aurora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Covenant Church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Mary Jane Harney was born April 18, 1930, to Mary (Harding) and Herman Siems in Pickrell.
Mary Jane graduated from Beatrice High School. She attended the University of Colorado, graduating high honors with bachelor's and master's degrees in education and music education. After graduation, she taught five years for Denver Public Schools.
On June 23, 1956, Mary Jane and Don Harney were married and their union lasted for more than 60 years until Don's passing on Jan. 10, 2017. Together, they developed a farm northwest of Marquette.
Mary Jane was a member of the Westside Covenant Church in Aurora where she was organist and assistant organist for more than 50 years. Through the years, she served in various capacities as director of Vacation Bible School, Sunday School superintendent, taught classes for preschool to adult, served on the Church Board and Boards of Christian Education, Covenant Women Ministries, Young and Heart, and the Midwest Covenant Home Board.
In addition, she was a member of the Hamilton Manor Auxiliary, helping residents with bingo and playing piano for the Rhythm Band. There was nary a musical instrument that Mary Jane couldn't pick up and play.
Mary Jane is survived by two sons, Daryl and wife, Lesley, of Grand Island, Thomas of Lincoln; two daughters, Diane and husband, Bruce King, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Danielle and husband, Fouad Shar, of Madison, Ala; granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Harney and husband, Clayton Dirkschneider, of Aurora; ahd her great-grandchildren, Jayonna, Bryson and Brynleigh Harney, Farrah Shar, Finn and Milo Dirkschneider.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.