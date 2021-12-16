Menu
Mary Lamberson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
DANNEBROG - Mary Jane Lamberson, 77, of Dannebrog died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Services will be held after the Christmas holiday. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street PO Box 112, Saint Paul, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
St. Paul, NE
Bob, Courtney, Russ and family. .... I am so sorry for your loss of Mary Jane. She was always such a "light in the world" when ever I saw her.... We will miss her so much but, thank God for the memories that we will carry in our hearts. I will pray for your sorrow to be soft but, the memories to be joyful. I
Bob Lunn
Friend
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of this unexpected loss. Sending prayers.
Clarissa Lamberson
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your unexpected loss. We have many Glenwood and school memories.
Karen and Johnny Forbes
Friend
December 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of this unexpected loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Doyle & Deloris Heminger
Friend
December 16, 2021
