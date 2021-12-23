DANNEBROG - Mary Jane Lamberson, 77 of Dannebrog died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Pastor Sara Lamberson Nelson will be officiating. A private family committal will be at the Glenwood Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.