DANNEBROG - Mary Jane "Jae" Lamberson, 77, of Dannebrog died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Pastor Sara Lamberson Nelson will be officiating. A private family committal will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery in Palmer. The family is requesting masks be worn for the service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.
Mary Jane was born Aug. 10, 1944, to James and Emma "Janie" (Skinner) Laughrey in Logan, Iowa. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1962. Mary Jane received her master's degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She taught at UNK and Central Community College.
She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Lamberson on Aug. 30, 1964, in St. Paul. She was a multitalented and an inspirational artist. Her various sculptures are featured around the nation. She was a member of the NOYES Gallery in Lincoln where she displayed her work for more than 30 years. Other memberships include the IMPACT Artists and ANAC Association. She had studios in Lincoln, her home and in her barn. When she wasn't creating masterpieces, she enjoyed kayaking, traveling and gardening.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert "Bob" Lamberson of Dannebrog; son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Russ" and Jennifer Lamberson of Terre Haute, Ind.; daughter, Courtney Lamberson of St. Paul; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Larry McClure of Lincoln, Yvonne Jackson of Kansas City, Mo., and Shannon and Lowell Dudzinski of Glendale, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Emma, Alexis and Robert "Matthew" Lamberson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Janey; and sister, Jeri.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 24, 2021.